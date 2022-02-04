Dad Receives The Best Gift From His Kids
I know Christmas seems like it was a hundred years ago, but this is pretty cool. Someone posted a video of their dad opening gifts on Christmas Day. He looks like he’s in his late 60s or early 70s. And his wife recently passed away, so they wanted to do something to cheer him up.
The last gift he opens is just a manila folder. Then he opens it up . . . and realizes the paperwork inside says his kids paid off his HOUSE. He also owed money on some furniture, so they paid that off too.
(The house reveal happens at 1:39.)
Dad’s children all chip in and pay off his house! – YouTube