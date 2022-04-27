“Daddy Proof Onesie” Sparks Outrage Online
Baby shower gifts are an exciting part of expecting a new arrival. From toys and clothes to parenting gadgets—you can hope to receive a lot of the things you and your little one will need.
But the gift one parent-to-be received at their baby shower has sparked outrage online.
In a viral Reddit post with over 36,000 upvotes, user mwahaha321 shared a picture of a baby vest with the caption: “This ‘gift’ my husband received at our baby shower.”
The yellow baby romper is complete with arrows pointing to the head, arms, and snap button fastenings at the bottom. With a central print that reads: “Daddy-proof shirt.” Read the Reddit post HERE.