Daft Punk Splits After 28 Years
Daft Punk is splitting after 28 years.
The iconic duo posted a video to their youtube channel titled “Epilogue”. The video is a clip from their 2006 movie Electroma, in which two robots — meant to represent band members Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter — venture into a desert where one gets blown up.
Their publicist confirmed the split, but gave no reason for the pause between the artists.
Daft Punk has delivered hits like “Around the World”, “One More Time” and “Get Lucky”.