Dave Portnoy Sells Barstool

March 17, 2023 9:20AM CDT
Dave Portnoy the creator of Barstool Sports has sold his stake as share as owner in the popular company.  Portnoy sold the company to Penn Entertainment for an alleged sum of 388 Million dollars. On Logan Pauls podcast Impaulsive, Portnoy explains how much he will be recieving for selling.

 

