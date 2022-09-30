106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

David Blaine Takes on the HOT Wing Challenge

September 30, 2022 11:45AM CDT
Share

It is the premier of season 19 of the Hot One’s First We Feast Hot Wing challenge.  We know David Blaine does incredible magic and unbelievable stunts but how did the Houdini enthusiast do vs the Hottest wings ever?  It’s ten hot wings with even hotter questions.

More about:
David Blaine
hot ones
Hot wings
Sean Evans
wings

Contests