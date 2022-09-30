David Blaine Takes on the HOT Wing Challenge

It is the premier of season 19 of the Hot One’s First We Feast Hot Wing challenge. We know David Blaine does incredible magic and unbelievable stunts but how did the Houdini enthusiast do vs the Hottest wings ever? It’s ten hot wings with even hotter questions.

Here’s @davidblaine doing magic and pulling fast ones on the S19 premiere of Hot Ones https://t.co/FcRAuOr0Bu pic.twitter.com/nZxd1jMoWg — Sean Evans (@seanseaevans) September 29, 2022