Yesterday was Veteran’s Day and every year local business’s honor our veteran’s by offering deals and free food all day today!

Thanks to 10/11 News (https://www.1011now.com/content/news/Deals-being-offered-this-Veterans-Day-500136101.html) here all the restaurants in town offering deals to Veteran’s!

Applebee’s

Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.

Back Yard Burgers

Military veterans with valid ID, and active duty service members in uniform, can enjoy a free ‘Classic Burger’ on Veterans Day 2018.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings

All day long on Sunday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day 2018.

Chipotle

Offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) burrito, bowl, salad or taco on Veterans Day from open to close. Offer valid for all active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with valid ID.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert or Crafted Coffee beverage. Plus an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront. Veterans Day only.

Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes

All veterans, active, and retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Monday, Nov. 12, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

Dunkin’ Donuts

On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Famous Dave’s

On Nov. 11, in honor of Veteran’s Day all former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat Combo.

Golden Corral

On Monday, November 12th, 2018 from 5 PM to 9 PM, Golden Corral offers a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.

Hy-Vee Free Breakfast

Most Hy-Vee’s are providing a free breakfast buffet for veterans during regular breakfast hours on 11-12-18 from 6-11 am.

Lamar’s Donuts

Free donut and a 12oz coffee for all veterans and active military on Veterans Day.

Little Caesars Pizza

On Saturday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Margaritas is offering 10 percent off total bill to all veterans and active members of the military, as well as their significant others this Veterans Day.

Pilot Flying J

From November 10–12, active-duty and retired military veterans can redeem an offer in the Pilot Flying J app to enjoy a free Pilot Coffee of any size with their choice of a PJ Fresh breakfast sandwich, packaged pastry item or a Cinnabon Center of the Roll.

Red Robin

All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day 11/11.

Red Lobster

On Sunday and Monday, November 11th and 12th to thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID.