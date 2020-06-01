      Weather Alert

Death of George Floyd and Protests in US Become Global Rallying Cry

May 31, 2020 @ 8:39pm

For a majority of the last week, major cities across the United States have been protesting police brutality and the unfair targeting of people of color by police. This message has now gone global. Citizens of the world are getting involved and echoing the message to their own governments, and those chants are beginning to be heard all the way across the Atlantic, here in the United States. Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd and others have spread to cities all across Europe and Canada where citizens have held peaceful marches in Toronto, London, and Berlin.

In Berlin, thousands of protesters marched on the United States Embassy constantly chanting “Black Lives Matter”.

BERLIN, GERMANY – MAY 31: People attend a protest rally against racism in front of the Brandenburg Gate following the recent death of George Floyd in the USA on May 31, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. The death of Floyd, an African-American man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis has struck a cord with many people of color who live in Germany. Demonstrators gathered in Kreuzberg district and in front of the American Embassy in Berlin yesterday and today. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Nearly 4,000 demonstrators in Toronto marched to protest racism in Canada.

Protesters also marched to the US Embassy in London carrying signs and chanting “Black Lives Matter”. According to a report by Forbes, these marches are happening out of solidarity with the rallies in Minneapolis as well as other American cities. Some of the protesters in London also pointed out that “the U.K. is not innocent” when it comes to matters of race.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 31: People participate in a rally in response to the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in London, England. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis has sparked violent protests across the USA. A video of the incident, taken by a bystander and posted on social media, showed Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by police officer, Derek Chauvin, as he repeatedly said “I can’t breathe.” Chauvin was fired along with three other officers and has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

As the message of equal treatment and protection under the law spreads throughout the world, more activists in other major cities across the globe are organizing protests of their own.