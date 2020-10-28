Demi Lovato Announced as Host of People’s Choice Awards
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Demi Lovato attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Demi Lovato will host next month’s E! People’s Choice Awards live from Los Angeles on November 15th.
The annual ceremony honors stars in various music, movie, TV and pop culture categories, with fans voting on the winners.
Lovato has won 5 honors at the People’s Choice Awards over the years, including being named favorite pop artist in 2012 and favorite female artist in 2014. She’s been nominated 12 times overall.
The hosting gig is just the latest major performance of 2020 for Lovato. She previously performed “Anyone” at the Grammys in January before singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV the next month. Her politically-charged new song “Commander In Chief” (in which she candidly reveals what she’d like to say to President Trump amid turmoil in the United States) dropped earlier this month.
You know I’m a Demi fan, soooo all I can say is: GO DEMI!