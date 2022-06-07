Demi Lovato Releasing New Album This Summer

Demi Lovato is gearing up for the release of their new album, “Holy Fvck.”
The album is Demi’s eighth studio album and the follow-up to their 2021 album, ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art of Starting Over.’
Demi says writing and recording the album was the “most fulfilling yet.” She stated, “I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me. Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself.”
The album is slated for release on August 19. Demi recently announced the first song to be released for the album is called “Skin of my Teeth” on social media on Sunday (June 5) however she did not give the date when fans could expect to hear it.