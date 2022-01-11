Demi Lovato Reveals New Tattoo On The Side Of Head
Demi Lovato shared photos of the brand-new ink to their Instagram story over the weekend.
Posting a video from the session, Demi showed off their new buzzcut hair and a photo of the new ink, a large spider.
Demi went on to explain “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things, She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world.”
The tattoo was done by Dr. Woo who also did Demi’s previous tattoo back in August.
Demi Lovato has over 25 known tattoos, including a lion’s face, representing their zodiac sign and lyrics to one of their favorite songs, “Infinite Universe” by Beautiful Chorus