Demi Lovato’s big hair chop
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Demi Lovato attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Demi Lovato has chopped her hair again. The pop star was recently featured on Kesha‘s “Creepiest” Podcast. Demi explained chopping her hair in November was more spiritual and emotional and she feels like herself. Lovato also said don’t be surprised if she goes lighter and has fun with colors.