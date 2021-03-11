Demi Opens up about her breaking off engagement
Demi Lovato Says Calling Off Recent Engagement a ‘Huge Sign’ in Recognizing Sexuality. Demi Lovato is on the cover of Glamour magazine. She said she felt relief that she could live in her truth now. She now knows how she identifies herself. I’m waiting for a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am. I’m following my healer’s timeline and I’m using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey. Demi said her past intimate relationships helped her realize that she was looking for something different.
