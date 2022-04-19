Dick’s Last Resort Has Competition With Karen Diner
The US has Dick’s Last Resort where patrons can go and get treated rudely by the staff. It is a novelty restaurant where the staff is encouraged to make fun of you, tell you no and even embarrass you. Now if you wind up in Australia, you can visit the Karen Diner where it is close to the same experience but poking at “Karens”.
According to LAD Bible, “Our staff are rude, our manners are non-existent and we’re the perfect place for Karen’s everywhere to vent their anger and dismay at the world.
“Come on, ask for the manager… WE DARE YOU.” Would you ever go?