Did This Person Record A Portal?
November 8, 2022 6:58AM CST
Getty Images
Did this person catch a portal in their room OR is it edited? SmugPuppy recorded his room where 3 crosses fell through his ceiling. Do you think it is real?
@smugpuppy We’ve been filming the ceiling for the past month with a new GoPro camera and we finally capture a whole portal opening and dropping crucifixes. #paranormal #ghost #fyp #fypシ #poltergeist #spirit #creepy #haunted #viral #scary #entity #Rabisu #portal #apport #teleport #foryou ♬ original sound – SmugPuppy
More about: