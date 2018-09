Did you know Nebraska was named as one of the top happiest states in the country by numerous polls? In two recent polls, Nebraska was named as the 7th and the 10th happiest state in the country! Since Nebraska is one of the happiest states, Willy J and Intern Mo hit the streets of Lincoln to find out why Nebraska makes YOU happy!!

Here is the most recent poll: https://wallethub.com/edu/happiest-states/6959/