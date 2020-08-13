Dirty Dancing Remake is CONFIRMED
Movie Theater with empty seats and projector / High contrast image
Hold on to your seats, it has just been confirmed that a new ‘Dirty Dancing’ movie is on the way.
The 1987 Film starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze became an American classic after being the first film to sell more than one million copies for home video.
The movie made $218 Million and only cost $5 Million to create.
A familiar face is leading the charge for the reboot; Jennifer Grey will be the star and executive producer for the project.
There’s no word on the release date or who else will be involved with the film.