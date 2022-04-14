      Weather Alert

Disabled Vet Jumps Into Action For American Flag

Apr 14, 2022 @ 6:46am
Bald Eagle & Fireworks

Doorbell cameras help us catch all the things that happen while we are not home and for this homeowner, it was an amazing heartwarming moment.  One disabled vet is getting pushed in his wheelchair when a gust of wind blows the flag off the home.  He immediately gets out of his wheelchair and grabs it.  Watch the beautiful moment below.  Thank you to all our current and prior military – your dedication to our country is truly incredible!!

@gettishow You guys, I cried when this Veteran saluted the fallen Flag 🥺🇺🇸 #feelgoodvideo #disabledveteran #ringcamera #folding #usaflag ♬ Sad, emotional music(900741) – 平松誠

