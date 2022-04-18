Disabled Vet’s Reunites With Missing Service Dog
A red and white border collie looking directly at the camera, with a large blue ball in between his paws.
A South Florida dog owner was thrilled to be reunited with his lost pooch. Tavaris Washington held a reunion with his best friend and service dog Jasher after a long search and some legal hurdles.
Jasher went missing on March 19 after a landscaper accidentally left the back yard gate open at his Coral Springs home. Tavaris, a disabled military veteran, spent more than a week searching for him all around the city.
The humane unit at the Coral Springs Police Department actually found Jasher the first day and posted his picture online, holding onto him for five days before giving him to a rescue. After a lot of back and forth, police officers called Washington because they had the dog again, leading to the happy ending many hoped would happen. Read the full story HERE.