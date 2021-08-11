Disney did what to Scarlett Johansson
Just last month Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for breach of contract, and now Disney has reportedly retaliated by cutting all ties with the actor. Scarlett sued Disney over releasing Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time. According to Johansson, her salary was based on the theatrical release of Black Widow. Marvel reportedly agreed to not release the film in theaters and Disney Plus at the same time, but that didn’t happen. Disney says that it complied with the agreement and if anything releasing the film on Disney Plus “enhanced” her $20 million salaries. A statement from Disney nor Johansson has been released. Do you think Disney did the right thing?