Disney Dress Code In Question

Mar 23, 2022 @ 4:44am
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 22: Singer Katy Perry (C) stands on stage next to Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse during a star ceremony in celebration of the 90th anniversary of Disney's Minnie Mouse at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Disney has a dress code for a reason BUT how far should they enforce it when you are paying for a ticket?  That question went viral when Tori (@toragrams) was given a voucher to get a shirt because hers was too revealing.  Do you think Disney made the right call OR was it fine to wear to a park?

@toragrams i mean, I kinda agree w them looking back at this video. #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #WomenOwnedBusiness #OscarsAtHome #SeeHerGreatness #VenmoSpringBreak ♬ Thinking with My Dick (feat. Juicy J) – Kevin Gates

