Disney Dress Code In Question

Disney has a dress code for a reason BUT how far should they enforce it when you are paying for a ticket? That question went viral when Tori (@toragrams) was given a voucher to get a shirt because hers was too revealing. Do you think Disney made the right call OR was it fine to wear to a park?
@toragrams i mean, I kinda agree w them looking back at this video. #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #WomenOwnedBusiness #OscarsAtHome #SeeHerGreatness #VenmoSpringBreak ♬ Thinking with My Dick (feat. Juicy J) – Kevin Gates