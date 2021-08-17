Disney+ Star Wars: Visions [TRAILER]
Disney+ has just premiered the new look at the nine-episode animated Star Wars anthology series! Star Wars: Visions
Neatest part — each episode will feature animation from a different studio! 9 action packed episodes with astoundingly different and vibrant looks!
The voice acting cast in these episodes is nothing to gawk at either! Some of the actors who have lent their voices to Star Wars: Visions include Kimiko Glenn, David Harbour, Neil Patrick Harris, Simu Liu, Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alison Brie, Henry Golding and many more!
Check out the trailer above!