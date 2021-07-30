Disney requiring employees to be vaccinated
ANAHEIM, CA - NOVEMBER 13: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Jason Derulo performs during a taping of "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" at Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Walt Disneyland on November 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California. "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" airs on November 30, 2017. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks via Getty Images)
Walt Disney Company has just announced that they will require all their employees to get vaccinated. This will be for all salaried, non-union employees. In a statement, the brand said, “At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority. Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials, and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection, we are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated.” They added that they are talking with union reps to figure out the best decision for their union workers. Cast members will have 60 days to comply with this new company rule. Do you think this is a good or bad idea?