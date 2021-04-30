DJ Khaled Is Hyped About His Megan Thee Stallion Collaboration: “The last time I felt like this was ‘All I Do Is Win’.”
DJ Khaled has released his 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, and it’s packed with the biggest names in Hip-Hop.
“I always wanted to make an album called Khaled Khaled,”…“I figured I had to get past 10 albums when you reach double figures, you’ve climbed the mountain, “you’re great.”
For the past few days Khaled has been on social media showing off his dance moves and his excitement over the album, he especially is proud of “I Did It,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and DaBaby that the super-producer calls “an anthem.”
“It’s one of those records where, like, after a Super Bowl win, or an NBA championship, any accomplishment,”…“The last time I felt like this was ‘All I Do Is Win.”
Warning: Audio may contain explicit language.