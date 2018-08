That boy @asahdkhaled growin’ up too fast!! His price just went up! 📈📈 Bless up @applemusic! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #TheNegotiation #NoBrainer out 2morrow! Thank you @kevinhart4real directed by @amandler creative direction by @thelarryjackson @wethebestmusic FATHER OF ASAHD 🙏🏽

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jul 26, 2018 at 8:28am PDT