DNA Test Gives Man Siblings

Jan 20, 2022 @ 3:03am
Ancestry DNA testing deoxyribonucleic acid test genes expression and World Map

A Nebraska man said an at-home DNA test led to a shocking discovery — he and his brother have 18 half-siblings about whom they never knew.

Quinten Saathoff, of Franklin, said his younger brother used a 23andMe DNA kit and both men were shocked when it revealed they were donor-conceived, a fact that had never been revealed to them before.  The children all came from his biological father and they are spread across the USA.  Those who have responded to him are living in Nebraska, Texas, North Carolina, Maryland and North Dakota.  Read more on the story HERE.

