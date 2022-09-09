Do This Hairstyle To Make More Money

Getty Images

According to Bella (@b_woodard), you need to wear pigtails when you are waiting tables because you get more tips. She tested the theory, and it ended up working; she made more money wearing them and now wears them all the time. The money may be good, however, according to Glami Vibe, pigtails make someone seem “more ‘sweet and innocent’ when compared to other hairstyles such as ponytails, buns, and top knots.” Kinda creepy!