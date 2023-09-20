Do You Have To Show Your Receipt?
September 20, 2023 10:31AM CDT
We have all been asked to show our receipts when we leave a Sam’s Club or Costco, but what about the other stores? Many have complained about having to show their receipts at Wal-Mart and it has caused quite a stir. So, do you HAVE TO? According to Jesse Hernandez, you do NOT have to stop and show your receipts and/or items because they are technically yours now. What do you think? Watch his video as he explains why.
*Language Warning*
@texaschancla Should you stop if an employee asks to see your bag after self checkout? 🤔 #texas #viral #lawyer #walmart #stitch #selfcheckout @David Upton ♬ original sound – Jesse Hernandez
