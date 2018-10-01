Does Willy J look like a younger Hayley Mills?

Willy J said that when he was young and his hair would grow out, his mom would always joke with him by saying he looked like a young Hayley Mills, you know back when she was in the Parent Trap. This morning, Willy J told Megan that story and she started cracking up and couldn’t stop laughing for a good 5 minutes. When asked what was so funny, she said, when she first met Willy J, she though Willy J looked exactly like Hayley Mills!!! Do you see the comparison?

