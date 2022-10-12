Dog Blood In HIGH Demand In Nebraska

Dog awakening from anesthesia after tumor surgery. Ill labrador retriever in veterinary clinic.

Dogs in and around the Capital City are in need of blood for blood transfusions and there is NONE! There is a massive shortage of dog blood donors to help the other pups, and many are facing the decision to drive to Kansas State or put their dog down.

NAMC Veterinary Technician Shannon Byrne told WOWT, they don’t keep animal blood on hand because they don’t do transfusions that often. So, when they need blood, they have to draw it themselves at that time. It is a strict process for dogs to donate blood. Among the requirements, they have to be under seven years old, over 50 pounds, and in good health. If your dog meets these requirements and you are interested, reach out to your local/emergency vet.

