Dog Given Up For RV Life

Our pets are for life, at least they are supposed to be. For Magic, she was only good enough until her family decided that RV life is more important. She was surrendered to Town and Country Humane Society, in Papillion, and is now awaiting a new family that will keep her for the rest of her days. Is it YOU??
