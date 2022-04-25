      Weather Alert

Dog Given Up For RV Life

Apr 25, 2022 @ 5:45am

Our pets are for life, at least they are supposed to be.  For Magic, she was only good enough until her family decided that RV life is more important.  She was surrendered to Town and Country Humane Society, in Papillion, and is now awaiting a new family that will keep her for the rest of her days.  Is it YOU??

Magic’s Petfinder Listing

See all their available animals HERE

Magic’s Tik Tok

@cogs_dogs Magic is available for adoption at Town & Country Humane Society in Papillion, NE. #dogmom #saveadogkeepyours #volunteer #seniordogs #blacklab #dogs #dogrescue #adoptdontshop #dogcommunity #oldisgold #dogsarefamily #shelterdogs ♬ som original – songxx.__

 

TAGS
Dogs Humane Society Local Nebraska rescue RV Town and Country Humane Society
Contests
Mother’s Day Giveaway
3 weeks ago
SIP Nebraska
3 weeks ago
Gas Cash
4 weeks ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On