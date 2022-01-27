Dog Goes Viral For Sledding
Child flying through the air on a tobaggon after hitting a jump in the snow. A Golden Retriever can be seen in the background
Christmas may officially be over but that doesn’t mean the snow has stopped falling and that can only mean one thing: we get to enjoy playing in the snow and sledding over and over again, just like this playful pup!
TikTok user,@lanatzuelke, shared a video of her Chocolate Lab, Nola, to her 10.4K TikTok followers with the caption “When you bring your duck dog snow sledding”. In the clip, which (at the time of sharing this story) had been viewed more than six million times, the adorable pup can be seen waiting patiently on her red sled.