Dog Hangs With The Gorillas
Dramatic video captured the moment a stray dog wandered into the gorilla enclosure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park — as the crowd of visitors went ape over the ensuing monkey business.
Staff and guests “were shocked to see a dog inside of the gorilla enclosure, and called San Diego Humane Society for help,” the San Diego Humane Society said on Facebook about the scary incident Sunday.
“It’s believed that the stray dog wandered into the park on his own and managed to get inside the habitat before being spotted,” the organization said. Read the story HERE.