Dog Saves Man From Stroke By Dragging Him to His Phone
A loyal New Jersey rescue dog saved her owner’s life by dragging him to his cellphone after he collapsed during a stroke, according to a heartwarming post from her former animal shelter.
The owner, identified only as Brian, was home alone with the German shepherd, Sadie, last week when he fell to the ground and couldn’t move, according to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, which helped Brian adopt the special dog several months ago.
The 6-year-old K9 licked Brian’s face to keep him awake, and then pulled him to his cellphone, allowing him to call for help, the Oakland-based shelter said in a recent Facebook post. Sadie is now staying with Brian’s family as he recovers at a rehab center, the shelter said. She sees him nearly every night via video chat.
“Brian gave Sadie a second chance at life, adopting Sadie and welcoming her home,” the shelter wrote. “This time, Sadie gave Brian a second chance at life.”
