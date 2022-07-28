Doja Cat did WHAT?

Doja Cat has made it clear that she loves food and cooking, and she recently said that she wants to start a new cooking show. Doja Cat posted a new selfie on Instagram on Wednesday (July 27). Doja’s lollipop had ants, but it’s unclear if she bought it with them or if they got there accidentally. Doja Cat isn’t the only celeb to eat ants. At an event promoting food sustainability, Lupita Nyong’o ate insects. “It’s ants,” Nyong’o explains in the clip, showing her food to the camera. “It’s really good. It’s not even crunchy or anything.” Lupita captioned the post, “You can call me Ant-Woman!!” adding the hashtags “#Marvel,” “#Ants,” and “#Foodie.”