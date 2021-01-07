      Weather Alert

Doja Cat New Album

Jan 7, 2021 @ 5:32pm

Doja Cat performed for Dick Clarks New Year’s Rockin` Eve.  Now the Hip hop/ Popstar is teasing her new album & collaborations with Ariana Grande, SZA, & More.  Doja Cat’s next album which many assume will be titled, Planet Her.  The assumption about the title is because she changed her Twitter name to reflect #PlanetHer2021 as a hashtag. She teased fans on Twitter by telling them she just followed 8 people and followed them for a reason. A quick investigation showed she followed Ariana Grande, SZA, The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie.  If those are the names in the collaboration this album could be FIRE.

 

