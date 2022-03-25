Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music: ‘This S__T Ain’t For Me So I’m Out’

Doja Cat seemingly had a breakdown during a Twitter session where she had to apologize to fans in Brazil after they called her out for not giving them a good show on Thursday (March 24).
Paraguayan fans say she “ignored’ her time in the country to which Doja agreed she would have a better show during her Friday (March 25th) set.
After responding to a journalist who warned her she “wouldn’t win against the Paraguayan people. She wrote, “I moved on I’m just gonna let everybody be mad.”
After responding to more tweets Doja became more irritated tweeting, “It’s gone and I don’t give a f*** anymore. I f***ing quit I can’t wait to f***ing disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore.”
“Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f***ing fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a f***ing nightmare. Unfollow me…This s*** ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.”