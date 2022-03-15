Dolly Parton Bows Out Of Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 01: Dolly Parton: Pure & Simple Benefiting The Opry Trust Fund at Ryman Auditorium on August 1, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
The country singer, who was among 17 genre-spanning nominees this year, said, “I don’t feel that I have earned that right” and asked to be removed. Voting has already begun. Dolly Parton does not feel rock ’n’ roll enough for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The country singer, known for crossover hits like “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You” and “9 to 5,” said on Monday that she wished to be removed from consideration for the annual honor after earning her first nomination in February.
“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” Parton, 76, wrote in a statement posted to social media. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”