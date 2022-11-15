Domino’s Deal

Domino’s is running a new promotion offering half off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online through November 20. To take advantage of the offer, simply order any size pizza on any crust, with any toppings online and you’ll qualify for half off the regular menu price. The special pricing deal is Domino’s way to say thank you to its customers during “National Gratitude Month.” Is there any chain whose pizza you won’t eat? Why?

