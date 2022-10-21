Don’t Compare Yourself To Social Media
October 21, 2022 6:37AM CDT
Getty Images
We all do it, even though we know we shouldn’t – comparing ourselves to others on social media. Perception is NOT reality, and we have proof. Ryan Schmidle did a comparison of what he posts at the gym vs what he looks like every day. Check it out below and remind yourself that NO ONE is perfect, it is just social media.
@ryanschmidle Replying to @peytonbarry04 real. #fyp #viral #trending #gym #fitness ♬ Wonder – Shawn Mendes
