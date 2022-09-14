Don’t Ever Give Up On Your Dreams
September 14, 2022 6:45AM CDT
Getty Images
Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you are not good enough to do something YOU want to do. For Āelle Music it was singing and, in her video, (see below) she talks about how her choir teacher said she was not good enough; Garth Brooks disagrees!
@aellemusic Hey y’all! This is the official backup account for @whoisaelle! Starting over! Do you agree with my high school choir teacher or THE Garth Brooks himself?! #GOAT #GOVIRAL @whoisaelle @whoisaelle #garthandgagamashup #garthbrooks #ladygaga #mashup #mashups2022 #newrecordingartist #nashville #singersoftiktok I’d love to see what @ladygaga thinks about this mashup! Crossing fingers! ❤️ 😉 #whoisaelle #iamaelle ♬ original sound – Āelle Music