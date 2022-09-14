106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Don’t Ever Give Up On Your Dreams

September 14, 2022 6:45AM CDT
Share
Don’t Ever Give Up On Your Dreams
Getty Images

Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you are not good enough to do something YOU want to do.  For  Āelle Music  it was singing and, in her video, (see below) she talks about how her choir teacher said she was not good enough; Garth Brooks disagrees!

@aellemusic Hey y’all! This is the official backup account for @whoisaelle! Starting over! Do you agree with my high school choir teacher or THE Garth Brooks himself?! #GOAT #GOVIRAL @whoisaelle @whoisaelle #garthandgagamashup #garthbrooks #ladygaga #mashup #mashups2022 #newrecordingartist #nashville #singersoftiktok I’d love to see what @ladygaga thinks about this mashup! Crossing fingers! ❤️ 😉 #whoisaelle #iamaelle ♬ original sound – Āelle Music

 

More about:
Choir
Garth Brooks
Getty Images
lady gaga
MashUp
Reality TV
Singing
teacher
Tik Tok
viral

Contests