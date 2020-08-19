Don’t Give THIS Compliment To Celebrities
So, Kelly Clarkson recently interviewed Al Roker about his new book, You Look So Much Better in Person.
Kelly and Al bonded over the title as it is the ‘compliment’ they both get when fans meet them and they both hate it.
They mentioned that other celebs have the same gripe with the compliment.
Al said, “I make my living on TV so if I look better here it just means that I’m scaring small children on TV.”…To be honest, I was kiiind of scared of Al Roker as a child.
Both say they know the intention is a compliment, but because the majority of their work is done on TV it makes them wonder how they look on TV.