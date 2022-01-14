“Don’t Look Up” Is True

Artwork of an asteroid hitting earth.
An asteroid slightly bigger than a football field is expected to fly past Earth Monday night, and some people may be lucky enough to witness it. The asteroid, named 1994 WR12, is about 390 feet long, just 30 feet longer than a football field, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. It was first spotted by astronomer Carolyn Shoemaker at the Palomar Observatory in California in November 1994. It was originally on a list of potential life-threatening hits to Earth but thankfully came off that list in 2016!