Double J’s “Binge Watch Pick Of The Week” is on Netflix: Extraction
Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame. ‘Extration” is now the most streamed Netflix movie released in 4 weeks at 99 Million streams!