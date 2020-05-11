Double J’s “Binge Watch Pick Of The Week” is on Netflix: “Outer Banks”
Outer Banks follows a group of teenagers in the Outer Banks of North Carolina who are called “Pogues” and are determined to find out what happened to the missing father of the group’s ringleader, John B. Along the way, they discover a legendary treasure that is tied to John B’s father. Chased by the law and a wealthy and superior group called the “Kooks” from Figure Eight, the Pogues seek to overcome obstacles such as drugs, love, fighting, friendship, money and how the rich keep on winning in order to complete John B’s father’s goal that he had been working on for 20 years.