Drake Announces Upcoming “Highly Interactive Experience” Shows
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Host Drake speaks on stage during the 2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT on June 26, 2017 in New York City. 27111_001 (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for TNT )
Drake made an announcement via his Sound 42 Sirius XM radio show on Saturday night.
The “Knifetalk” rapper says he’s getting a few shows ready for New York and Toronto and they will be a “highly interactive experience.”
“My brothers will be there,” he teased. “It’s gonna be great to see you all, hopefully, get a chance to speak with you. Hopefully learn a little bit more about each other. So I’ll have the dates for that coming soon and I can’t wait.”
Although Drake hasn’t hit the stage solo in a while, his most recent performance was with Kanye West, as the two former rivals put their differences aside to raise money for the free Larry Hoover concert.