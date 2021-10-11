Drake Celebrates His Only Son Adonis’ 4th Birthday With An Instagram Tribute: ‘More Life Kid’
Drake celebrated his son Adonis’ fourth birthday over the weekend. He shared a picture with Adonis to his social media. One of which features Drake in camouflage pants, a black long-sleeved shirt and white nikes.
Drake captioned the first photo, ‘TEACHA. MORE LIFE KID,’ along with two pink heart emojis.
Another picture is black and white and shows Drake and Adonis smiling as the “Certified Lover Boy” is holding him.
A banner is seen on the bottom of the black and white photo which reads “Happy 4th Birthday Adonis”