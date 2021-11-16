Drake Impersonator Says He Gets $5000 For Appearances
Apparently there’s good money to be made just by impersonating a celebrity.
According to “IzzyyDrake”, who impersonates Drake, he gets paid thousands to attend parties, events, etc., just to show up.
He said, “People DM me, ‘Hey, you wanna come to my event?’ Cause they can’t pay Drake, he’s too expensive“.
According to IzzyyDrake, the real Drake doesn’t seem to care that he’s going around impersonating him.
He said that they have mutual friends and they all have shared that it’s not even a thing with the real Drake.