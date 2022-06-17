Drake NEW album Honestly, Nevermind
Drake released the first video from Honestly, Nevermind last night. Drake marries 23 women in Director X’s video, which features Tristan Thompson The video includes a “Free YSL” message supporting the racketeering-charged YSL artists. Honestly, Nevermind arrived overnight with just a few hours’ notice. Producers include Black Coffee, Gordo, Alex Lustig (who also plays keys on “Calling My Name”), and Beau Nox (who plays guitar on “Overdrive” and sings on “Down Hill”). Congolese singer Mukengerwa “Tresor” Riziki also appears several times. 21 Savage is the album’s sole featured artist, appearing on the last track titled “Jimmy Cooks.”