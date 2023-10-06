Drake Releases Highly Anticipated New Album: For All the Dogs

Drake fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting the release of his new album, and the wait is finally over. The Toronto rapper has dropped his highly anticipated album, titled “For All the Dogs,” much to the delight of his devoted fanbase. This album serves as the follow-up to his previous releases, “Honestly, Nevermind” and “Her Loss,” both of which received critical acclaim.

One of the most exciting aspects of “For All the Dogs” is the impressive lineup of featured artists. Drake has enlisted the talents of Bad Bunny, J. Cole, SZA, Lil Yachty, and many more for this album. The collaborations promise to bring a unique blend of styles and genres, showcasing Drake’s versatility as an artist.

Drake’s new album also features a number of sampled tracks and interpolations, further adding to the diverse range of sounds and influences. The opening track, “Virginia Beach,” samples Frank Ocean’s “Wiseman,” while “IDGAF” samples Azimuth’s “The Tunnel.” Another standout track, “7969 Santa,” samples Chief Keef’s “I Don’t Like,” and “All the Parties” interpolates Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls.” These carefully selected samples and interpolations add depth and nostalgia to the album, creating a unique listening experience for fans.

Initially, the release date for “For All the Dogs” was set for September 22, but Drake made the decision to push it back to October 6. This adjustment allowed him to balance his recording responsibilities with his ongoing touring commitments. The album’s cover art holds a special significance as it features a drawing created by Drake’s son, Adonis Graham. The artwork adds a personal touch to the album, reflecting the rapper’s journey as both an artist and a father.

The tracklist of For All the Dogs is as follows:

1. Virginia Beach

2. Amen (ft Teezo Touchdown)

3. Calling For You (ft 21 Savage)

4. Fear of Heights

5. Daylight

6. First Person Shooter (ft J Cole)

7. IDGAF (ft Yeat)

8. 7969 Santa

9. Slime You Out (ft SZA)

10. Bahamas Promises

11. Tried Our Best

12. Screw the World Interlude

13. Drew a Picasso

14. Members Only (ft PARTYNEXTDOOR)

15. What Would Pluto Do

16. All the Parties (ft Chief Keef)

17. 8am in Charlotte

18. BBL Love Interlude

19. Gently (ft Bad Bunny)

20. Rich Baby Daddy (ft Sexyy Red and SZA)

21. Another Late Night (ft Lil Yachty)

22. Away From Home

23. Polar Opposites