Drake Rented Out a 70,000 Seat Stadium To Have Dinner

For Drake, life is good. So good that the rapper rented out SoFi Stadium just to have dinner on the 50-yard line.
Drake dropped the dollars to have dinner at the 70,000 seat stadium to celebrate winning Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards last weekend.
Drizzy was joined by Chris Brown, Doja Cat, Sza, The Weeknd, his son Adonis, and other family and friends.
The dinner included a light show and a gigantic banner on the big screen that said, “Artist of the Decade.”
Jeez. This is almost ridiculous.
Celebratory dinner and after party for Drake at SoFi stadium. #DrakeDecade pic.twitter.com/hosf0VGSX4
— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 24, 2021
